The role of government continues to evolve as the needs of citizens and organizations grow and change. The adoption of digital technologies is accelerating the pace of change, placing pressure on to rapidly adopt digital technologies to improve the delivery of services for users by creating user-centric communication and collaboration experiences. This includes expanding online services, leveraging mobile applications for citizen engagement, and exploring artificial intelligence (AI) for data analysis to inform policy decisions and resource allocation.

It is not just external interactions that are changing with government organizations. Remote work has become more commonplace in government agencies. Similar to private sector organizations, government agencies are having to adapt to changing working patterns and work environments. The adoption of automation is a key trend in this process. Automation can encompass anything from replacing paper forms with online applications to using sophisticated software for data validation and decision-making.

Unified communications and collaboration (UCC) tools play a transformative role in how government agencies function. These tools go beyond internal staff communication and are being utilized for:



Citizen outreach programs: Disseminate information and engage with the public

Inbound citizen contact management: Streamline communication channels for inquiries and service requests

Collaboration with contractors and third parties: Facilitate efficient communication and project management with external partners Interagency coordination: Enhance communication and collaboration between different government departments

The government sector presents a vast market for vendors offering UCC solutions. However, it is crucial to recognize the heterogeneity within this sector. Different government levels (local, state, and national) have varying needs and adoption rates of UCC solutions.

While technology adoption offers numerous benefits, challenges remain. Integrating new technologies with existing workflows can be complex. Ensuring robust data security and compliance with regulations is paramount. Equipping frontline workers - often the face of government services to citizens - with the right tools and infrastructure to effectively communicate and collaborate remains a critical area for improvement.

Emerging technologies like AI-powered automation and communications platform as a service (CPaaS) hold immense potential for further streamlining government operations and improving service delivery. By embracing digital transformation, governments can strive to create a more efficient, citizen-centric future.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Objectives, Methodology, and Definitions



Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Demographics Technology Definitions

Summary of Key Findings

Key Findings

Government Sector Overview



Overview

Disruption in the Government Sector

Overview of Key Trends Technology Evolution

Government IT/Telecom Department Challenges



Challenges Analysis

Technical Challenges Non-technical Challenges

UCC Adoption Status



UCC Solution Adoption Analysis

Growth Opportunities in UCC Software

UCC Software Investment Plans Among Current Adopters

UCC Device Adoption

UCC Device Investment Plans Among Current Adopters

PBX Investment Remains Strong Adoption of Cloud-based Telephony Solutions

CPaaS and API Investment Plans



CPaaS API Communication Adoption Analysis

Use of CPaaS and APIs Is Maturing

Investment in CPaaS and APIs Focuses on Video and Security Expected Benefits from CPaaS Investments

Workspace and Work Style Evolution



Work Style and Workspace Analysis

Increase in Remote Workers in Government

Governments Not Yet Ready to Give Up on Offices Employee Satisfaction with Work Models

Support for Frontline Workers



Frontline Worker Analysis

Improved Integration Needed for Frontline Workers

Technologies in Use by Frontline Workers

UCC Solution Investment Plans Among Current Adopters: Frontline Workers

Importance of Vendor Capabilities Factors Limiting Frontline Worker Empowerment

AI in the Spotlight



AI Adoption and Investment Analysis

Importance of AI-powered Communications Features Security Drives AI Investment

UCC Solution Budgets



Purchase Factor Analysis

UCC Budgets Are Healthy Budget Forecasts

UCC Solution Selection and Purchase Factors



Purchase Factor Analysis

UCC Solution Investment Drivers

UCC Solution Selection Drivers: Technology Factors

UCC Solution Selection Drivers: Provider Factors Preferred Channels to Source UCC Solutions

