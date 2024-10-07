Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Destroy Two Out Of Three Kinzhal Missiles, 32 Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles in the Kyiv region and shot down 32 enemy strike drones in the Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

From 20:00 on October 6 to 08:30 on October 7, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, a Kh-59 guided missile, a missile of an undetermined type from the Kursk and Belgorod regions, as well as UAVs launched from Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, and Yeysk.

At around 08:20, the enemy launched an airstrike using three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles fired from three MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of the Tambov region (Savasleyka airfield).

In total, the radio engineering troops of the Ukrainian Air Force detected and tracked more than 80 aerial targets.

Several enemy attack drones struck the front-line areas of the Kharkiv region. One of the three Kinzhals hit an area near the Starokostiantyniv airfield in the Khmelnytskyi region.

In addition, 37 Russian drones disappeared from radar in various Ukrainian regions, likely due to the work of Ukraine's electronic warfare.

