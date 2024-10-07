Emergency Lighting Market To Surpass USD 19 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emergency Lighting size is expected to register 10% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by rising awareness of safety and preparedness.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergency Lighting was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 19 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

This surge is largely attributed to heightened awareness regarding safety and emergency preparedness across both public and private sectors. With an increasing emphasis on safety, there is a pronounced demand for dependable emergency lighting systems as they play a crucial role in guiding occupants during power outages or emergencies, propelling the market growth. For example, in October 2023, Polaris unveiled its latest extreme off-road Emergency Light Kit tailored for the GENERAL XP 1000. This vehicle seamlessly merges the RZR's high-performance traits with the RANGER's dependable utility. The cutting-edge kit boasts both Infrared (IR) and Blackout lighting features, ensuring the GENERAL XP 1000 is primed for any demanding scenario.

Another key trend in the emergency lighting market is the rapid adoption of LED systems. LEDs outshine traditional lighting in energy efficiency, lifespan, and reliability. With energy efficiency taking center stage for businesses and governments alike, the momentum towards LED emergency lighting is gaining speed.

The overall industry is divided into power source, mode of operation, light source, application, and region.

Emergency lighting market, by light source includes LED, fluorescent, incandescent, and others. Notably, the LED segment is projected to witness a CAGR exceeding 12% during the forecast period. LED technology is swiftly establishing itself as the benchmark in the emergency lighting domain, thanks to its unmatched energy efficiency, durability, and dependability. These systems guarantee bright, consistent lighting during outages or emergencies whilst prioritizing visibility and safety.

By mode of operation, the market splits into maintained and non-maintained segments. The maintained segment is set to dominate, with projections estimating revenues surpassing USD 9.5 billion by 2032. Maintained systems are engineered for continuous operation, ensuring illumination during both regular and emergency scenarios. They are also predominantly installed in critical areas like corridors, stairwells, and exit routes of commercial and public edifices.

North America led the global emergency lighting market, securing over 35% share in 2023. The region's strong construction industry and stringent safety regulations underpin its dominance. The U.S. plays a pivotal role, with both new constructions and upgrades to meet rigorous safety standards driving the market. Furthermore, North America's commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability has spurred a high adoption rate of LED emergency lighting solutions.

Emergency Lighting Market Players

Companies including Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, Signify N.V., Legrand SA, Acuity Brands, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Zumtobel Group AG are some firms working in emergency lighting industry.

Market, by power source



Self-contained (single-unit)

Central battery system

Direct mains powered Hybrid system

Market, by mode of operation



Maintained Non-maintained

Market, by light source



LED

Fluorescent

Incandescent Others

Market, by application



Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Healthcare

Public infrastructure

Logistics & transportation Others

