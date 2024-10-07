Israeli airstrikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight

(MENAFN) Israeli targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight into Sunday, marking the most intense bombardment the Lebanese capital has experienced since Israel significantly escalated its military campaign against Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group, last month. The strikes generated powerful blasts that echoed across Beirut and illuminated the night sky with flashes of red and white, visible from several kilometers away, creating a dramatic scene that lasted for nearly 30 minutes.



Witnesses and military analysts described this as the single largest attack in Israel's ongoing assault on Beirut. On Sunday morning, a grey haze enveloped the city, with debris scattered across the streets of the southern suburbs and columns of smoke rising ominously from the affected areas. “Last night was the most violent of all the previous nights. Buildings were shaking around us, and at first, I thought it was an earthquake,” recounted Hanan Abdullah, a resident of the Burj Al-Barajneh neighborhood. “There were dozens of strikes — we couldn’t count them all — and the sounds were deafening.”



As the dust settled on the city, reports indicated fresh damage to critical infrastructure, including the highway connecting Beirut airport to downtown. Videos circulating on social media, although unverified by Reuters, showcased the extent of destruction inflicted by the airstrikes, raising concerns about the broader implications for civilian safety and infrastructure stability in the region.



The Israeli military confirmed its actions, stating that its air force had conducted a series of targeted strikes aimed at various weapons storage facilities and infrastructure linked to Hezbollah in the Beirut area. This escalation in military activity reflects the intensifying conflict and ongoing tensions in the region, drawing attention to the potential for further violence and instability in Lebanon and its surroundings.

MENAFN07102024000045015839ID1108752334