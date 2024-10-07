Israel’s military actions in Gaza leave 146 doctors dead across various specialties

(MENAFN) The Gaza Health announced on Sunday that Israeli military actions have resulted in the deaths of 146 doctors across various specialties in Gaza, while the region faces a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies amid ongoing violence. The ministry stated that 83 percent of medical supplies and 60 percent of medications are currently unavailable in hospitals and health centers. Additionally, it highlighted that there are approximately 25,000 patients and individuals in need of treatment outside the besieged territory.



Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023, Israel has implemented a blockade that has cut off electricity, halted water supplies, and restricted the entry of food and medical supplies. Humanitarian aid has been severely limited, with only a small amount allowed for international organizations, which fails to meet the urgent needs of the population. The ongoing conflict has led to a catastrophic humanitarian situation, with local health authorities reporting nearly 41,900 deaths, predominantly among women and children, and over 97,100 injuries.



The relentless Israeli military offensive in Gaza has resulted in the near-total displacement of the territory’s population, exacerbating shortages of essential resources such as food, clean water, and medical supplies. Israel is currently facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice due to its actions in the region.

