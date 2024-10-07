Beyond Profiler Launches On World Inclusion Day: A Game-Changer In Neurodiversity Support And Advocacy

(MENAFN- Pressat) Empowering Families, Educators, and Allied Professionals to Better Understand and Advocate for Neurodivergent Individuals, with Special Features for NDIS Participants

In celebration of World Inclusion Day on October 10 , Beyond Inclusion is excited to announce the official launch of the Beyond Profiler , an innovative multidimensional neurodiversity profiling tool designed to empower families, educators, and allied health professionals to better understand and advocate for neurodivergent individuals. With this launch, Beyond Profiler aims to revolutionize how people approach neurodiversity by offering a comprehensive, customizable tool that provides a deeper understanding of an individual's strengths, challenges, and needs.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment, as World Inclusion Day emphasizes the importance of creating inclusive environments for all. Beyond Profiler enables neurodivergent individuals and their families to gain meaningful insights into their unique neurodivergent traits and translate this understanding into effective support and advocacy.

A Revolutionary Tool for Inclusion and Advocacy

Beyond Profiler uses a multidimensional approach to provide a holistic profile of an individual's neurodivergent characteristics. This empowers families, educators, and health professionals to:



Understand the unique ways neurodivergent individuals interact with their environment, and have practical strategies to support them.

Advocate for the most suitable learning and support strategies, tailored to the individual's strengths and needs. Foster inclusive environments in schools, the community, and at home.

"We are thrilled to launch Beyond Profiler on World Inclusion Day," said Catherine Gow, Registered Psychologist and Founder of Beyond Inclusion. "This day celebrates diversity and inclusion, values that are deeply embedded in the Beyond Profiler. Our tool gives neurodivergent individuals and their families the power to better understand their unique neurodivergent profiles, enabling them to advocate for the right supports in both educational and healthcare settings, as well as empowering parents and carers at home."

NDIS Add-On Feature for Australian Participants

For Australian users, Beyond Profiler offers a specialized NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) add-on feature . This tool helps participants and their families identify functional impacts related to their neurodiversity, which can be crucial in advocating for appropriate funding and support during NDIS planning meetings.

"We understand that navigating the NDIS can be challenging for many families," added Gow. "Our NDIS add-on equips participants with the insights they need to communicate their functional needs clearly and effectively, ensuring they receive the support they deserve."

Key Benefits of Beyond Profiler :



Comprehensive Neurodiversity Profiling : Delivers a holistic understanding of neurodivergent traits across executive functioning, emotional, social, and sensory domains.

Actionable Insights : Provides detailed recommendations that help families, educators, support workers, and health professionals make informed decisions about support strategies.

Advocacy Tool : Helps individuals and families articulate their needs, fostering greater understanding and inclusion. NDIS Support : Facilitates NDIS participants in identifying their functional impacts and supports, making it easier to advocate for tailored funding.

Join the Conversation on World Inclusion Day

As the world unites on October 10 to celebrate World Inclusion Day , Beyond Profiler will be at the forefront of the conversation on neurodiversity and inclusion. Families, educators, and allied health professionals are encouraged to join us in creating more inclusive spaces where neurodivergent individuals can thrive.

To learn more about Beyond Profiler and how it can benefit you or your organization, visit us HERE and follow us Facebook and Instagram.

About Beyond Inclusion

Beyond Inclusion is committed to empowering neurodivergent individuals and their families through innovative tools and resources. Our mission is to provide a deeper understanding of neurodiversity, advocate for better support systems, and foster inclusive environments that embrace neurodiversity through action.



