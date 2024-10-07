The Brazil elevator and escalator market is led by three major manufacturers: Otis, Schindler, and TKE. Notably, Atlas Schindler, the largest firm in the country, expanded its factory by 7,200 square meters in September 2019. This expansion supports not only Brazil but also exports 25% of its production to Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

Otis Brazil has made significant strides, completing a three-year project to modernize 13 elevators in Sao Paulo's Birmann 21 building. Among the upgrades, 11 elevators now feature Otis SkyRise technology, including the fastest units in Brazil operating at 7 m/s. Additionally, one elevator received control and aesthetic improvements with Flex Drive technology, and another was replaced with a machine room-less Gen2 elevator.

KONE has also been active in Brazil, delivering six new escalators and ten elevators to Mater Dei Hospital in Minas Gerais. Additionally, the FIOCRUZ Center for Research Innovation and Surveillance in COVID-19 and Health Emergencies received five KONE E-MONOSPACE elevators within 95 days of signing the contract. These developments highlight the dynamic nature of the elevator and escalator industry in Brazil, driven by innovation and timely delivery of advanced solutions.

Machines and appliances account for 26.6% of EU exports to Brazil, followed by chemical products (23.6%) and transportation equipment (13.6%). With interests in several sectors of the Brazilian economy, the EU is the largest foreign investor in the country. Morumbi Shopping in Sao Paulo, Brazil, has announced its sixth expansion. The owner is investing R$ 233 million, including 13,141 m2, 7,377 m2 of Gross Leasable Area (GLA), and relocating a 5,764 m2 mix. The company notes that construction began in March 2024, with the inauguration scheduled for H1 2026.

Specialized projects are concentrated in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, with 62.3% of the area volume operational. Currently, 115 thousand sqm is under construction, with 77.4% distributed in Parana and Minas Gerais. The largest ongoing project is Sao Paulo city's metro line No. 6, which is estimated to cost US$3 billion and is managed by a consortium led by Spanish company Acciona. Spanning 15.3 kilometers and featuring 15 stations, it is hailed as Latin America's most extensive infrastructure endeavor currently in progress. The PPP agreement was signed between the state and the consortium Linha Universidade, which included Acciona, Societe Generale, and STOA Infra & Energy.

MARKET DRIVERS

Tourists Arrival in Brazil to Boost the Hotel Accommodation



The region is expected to set a record in international tourist arrivals in the current year after its inbound numbers jumped by 62.7 pc in 2023, says the Brazilian Tourism Ministry.

Last year, the country welcomed 5,908,341 foreign visitors, 62.7% higher than in 2022 and slightly below the pre-pandemic 2019 figure when 6.3 million foreign tourists visited the country.

These figures are from Embratur, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Federal Police. The result also exceeded the World Tourism Organization's projections for the country by 3%. According to the data, Argentina is sending the most tourists to the country, with 1.9 million visitors, or 32% of the total.

Rise in Luxury Properties to Boost Demand for Lavish Elevators



Brazil has become a key destination for buying luxury villas and houses, creating huge demand for luxury houses. It has resulted in a significant rise in house prices in the past five years. Rental yields in prominent cities like Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have risen between 5% and 7.5%, providing huge cash flow for rental property owners.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Brazil Demographic Distribution



In Brazil, residential construction constitutes around 80% of the building industry, with the remaining share primarily comprised of office buildings and warehouses. Social housing, predominantly multifamily units, accounts for roughly half of the residential sector, while non-social multifamily and single-family detached homes make up approximately 25%. Financing for social housing is facilitated through FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Trabalhador Social), and the leading industry association is CBIC (Brazilian Chamber of the Building Industry).

In June 2021, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) joined forces with CBIC to enhance the energy efficiency of existing buildings across the region by adopting EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification. To obtain EDGE certification, a building construction project should save a minimum of 20% of the energy compared to a conventional building. IFC developed free software as a part of the EDGE certification to design an energy-efficient building with the least environmental impact and minimum operational costs.

