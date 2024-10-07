Mexico’S Economic Indicators For October 7-13: Inflation And Industrial Activity In Focus

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The second week of October unveils significant economic indicators, including inflation, trade balance, and industrial activity figures.



Formal employment numbers and international traveler arrivals also feature prominently. These local and global statistics will offer insights into diverse economic facets.

Formal Employment Mexico

On Monday, October 7, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will release data on registered jobs for September.



This report offers a precise snapshot of formal sector employment in Mexico. It shows job creation and the number of registered employers in the private sector.





US Trade Balance

Tuesday, October 8, will see the release of the US trade balance for August. This indicator measures the difference between exports and imports of the world's largest economy. It reveals whether the country has a trade deficit or surplus and reflects its competitiveness.

Mexican Inflation

Wednesday, October 9, brings the Mexican inflation report for September. The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) measures price changes in a basket of goods and services.



This monthly report by INEGI plays a crucial role in wage adjustments and the Bank of Mexico's monetary policy decisions.

Banxico Minutes

The Bank of Mexico will release the minutes of its monetary policy meeting on Thursday, October 10. These documents summarize discussions and explain decisions on interest rates and economic policy.



They provide details on the country's economic assessment and guide financial market participants.

Industrial Activity

Friday, October 11, will see the release of Mexico's Industrial Activity report for August. This indicator measures the performance of key sectors: mining, manufacturing, construction, and energy generation.



It is crucial for evaluating the country's economic growth and reveals trends in production and changes in the industrial sector.

Additional Indicators

Throughout the week, other important data will be released. These include







the results of government securities auctions,



Mexico's revised trade balance figures,



crude oil inventories,



Federal Reserve meeting minutes,



international traveler surveys,



US inflation and unemployment claims reports,



UK GDP, and

German inflation figures.



