Iranian Oil Minister travels to Kharg Island to examine oil installations security

(MENAFN) Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad visited Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf on Sunday, focusing on the hub of Iran’s oil exports and engaging with employees at the island's operational zone during the second day of his trip to Bushehr province in southwestern Iran. On the first day, Paknejad toured oil platforms, refineries, a petrochemical unit, a power plant, a petrochemical terminal, and a port in Assalouyeh, which is central to Iran's petrochemical industry.



During a meeting with General Mohammad-Hossein Bargahi, commander of the fourth region of the naval force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Paknejad expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation between the oil ministry and the IRGC, commending their ongoing efforts to maintain the security of South Pars platforms and their role in ensuring production stability. The meeting aimed to assess the security measures surrounding the South Pars platforms and to review the IRGC's effective actions in this regard. Paknejad highlighted the crucial role of the IRGC in securing oil and gas installations.



Kharg Island's oil terminal is equipped with modern infrastructure, including wharves, loading arms, flow pipelines, storage tanks, and measurement systems, making it vital for Iran's oil industry in terms of crude oil storage and export. Its proximity to oilfield regions and suitable depth for large oil vessels have established Kharg as one of the best locations for crude oil export and loading. The terminal can simultaneously accommodate nine oil tankers of varying capacities, with the capability to store over 23 million barrels of crude oil and deliver more than 10 million barrels to customers daily.

