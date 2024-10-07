Global Market For Green Building Materials Predicted To Reach US$645.5 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Building Materials - A Global market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Green Building Materials is likely to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during the 2024-2030 analysis period and reach a projected US$645.5 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$363.4 billion in 2024.
Given the level of construction activity going on across the world, Green Building Materials have emerged as a viable alternative to conventional materials being used due to several reasons, the most important of which include conservation of depleting non-renewable resources, eco-friendly processes used to make green building materials, wider acceptance for these materials owing to climate change, need for energy efficiency in buildings and government policies & global smart city projects boosting application of green building materials.
Green Building Materials Regional Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific represents the largest global market for Green Building Materials, which is also likely to be the fastest growing. Increasing construction activity in the region, be it to accommodate the growing population in residences or to set up industrial operations or establish commercial spaces, has stimulated the need for eco-friendly materials, which Green Building Materials can satisfy. Considering the benefits offered by these materials, even well-entrenched economies of the West are choosing Green solutions to construct buildings.
Green Building Materials Market Analysis by Application
The key application areas for Green Building Materials include Insulation, Roofing, Framing, Interior Finishing and Exterior Siding. Owing to the fact that heat transfer between the exterior and interior of a building can be controlled by using proper Insulation, this application of Green Building Materials leads the global market. Eco-friendly materials, such as cellulose, natural fibers and other recycled materials are widely used for this due to their outstanding thermal resistance.
Roofing is another area where the use of Green Building Materials has grown considerably, since green roofs are being considered as Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) that can overcome a range of environmental issues related to climate change. Some of the more commonly used green roofing materials include terracotta, wood shingles, asphalt shingles, metals (tin, copper, aluminum & galvanized steel), fiber cement, ferrocement, rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) and slates. Because of this, the demand for these Green Building Materials in Roofing applications would post the fastest growth over the analysis period.
Green Building Materials Market Analysis by End-Use Sector
End-users of Green Building Materials comprise the Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Institutional and Infrastructure sectors. The Residential sector leads the worldwide demand for Green Building Materials in terms of size, as well as growth, since they offer energy efficiency, resistance to moisture, durability and ease of maintenance.
Also, an increased awareness about how these materials can help conserve the environment has stimulated demand, which is likely to continue. The Industrial & Institutional sectors for Green Building Materials are also expected to maintain a healthy growth, while demand from the Infrastructure sectors will clock the slowest CAGR during the 2024-2030 analysis period.
Green Building Materials Report Scope
This global report on Biodegradable Polymers analyzes the market based on type and application area. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.
Key Metrics
Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2023 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 70+
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 248
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $363.4 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $645.5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 10.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
Green Building Materials Defined Green Building Materials Market by Application
Exterior Siding Framing Insulation Interior Finishing Roofing Green Building Materials Market by End-Use Sector
Commercial Industrial & Institutional Infrastructure Residential
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Global Players
ATT Sp. Z O.O. Aecom Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH Alberta Innovates Alumasc Group Plc American Hydrotech, Inc. Amvic, Inc. Andersen Corp Armstrong World Industries, Inc. BASF SE Battle Lake Design Group Bauder Ltd. Binderholz GmbH BMI Group Br Matozinhos Fundicoes Ltda CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. CertainTeed Corp Chengdu Onekin Green Building Materials Co China Communications Construction Co (CCCC) China State Construction Engineering Corp (CSCEC) Cielo Brazil Clark Group Colt International Licensing Ltd Departysh D Ltd DowDuPont, Inc. Ecostar LLC EDGE Colombia Electro Aco Altona Firestone Building products Co Fletcher Insulation Pty Ltd Forbo International GAF Material GMR Group GVK Group Georgia-Pacific Gilbane Building Co Green Build Products Pvt Ltd GreenKeys Grundik Sp. Z O.O. GSky Plant Systems, Inc. Hachler GmbH Heidelberg Cement Hensel Phelps Hindustan Construction Co Homasote Co Interface Inc Internationale Geotextil Iridex Group Johns Manville Corp Kajima Corp Kingspan Group Klabin SA Knauf Insulation Ltd Kontur Sp. Z O.O. LG Hausys Ltd LafargeHolcim Ltd Larsen & Toubro Lendlease Lhoist UK Ltd LIXIL Group Corp Macon Group Marvin Windows and Doors, Inc. Mastal Sp. Z O.O. Matcons Middle East Building Materials Mohawk Industries, Inc. National Fiber Nichicha Corp Norboard Inc Norsonic AS Owens Corning Pella Corp PPG Industries RedBuilt LLC Reward Wall Systems Rockwool International A/S Roseburg Forest Products Co, Inc. Saint-Gobain SA Schmidth Technology Sensor spol. s.r.o. Shanghai Construction Group (SCG) Shimizu Corp Sika AG Sika Sarnafil Inc Skanska USA Soben International (Asia-Pacific) Ltd Somaco Standard Industries, Inc Structurlam Products Ltd Supertech Q Materials SRL Suzano Swinerton The Garland Co, Inc. Turner Corp TUPY SA USG Corp Valinge Flooring Votorantim Cementos Brasil Wienerberger Xtratherm
4. Key Business & Product Trends
5. Global Market Overview
Global Green Building Materials Market Overview by Application
Green Building Materials Application Market Overview by Global Region Exterior Siding Framing Insulation Interior Finishing Roofing Global Green Building Materials Market Overview by End-Use Sector
Green Building Materials End-Use Sector Market Overview by Global Region Commercial Industrial & Institutional Infrastructure Residential
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Green Building Materials Market Overview by Geographic Region
North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East & Africa
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART D: ANNEXURE
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Green Building Materials Market
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN07102024004107003653ID1108752025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.