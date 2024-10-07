Global Market For Green Building Materials Predicted To Reach US$645.5 Billion By 2030



Green Building Materials Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific represents the largest global market for Green Building Materials, which is also likely to be the fastest growing. Increasing construction activity in the region, be it to accommodate the growing population in residences or to set up industrial operations or establish commercial spaces, has stimulated the need for eco-friendly materials, which Green Building Materials can satisfy. Considering the benefits offered by these materials, even well-entrenched economies of the West are choosing Green solutions to construct buildings.

Green Building Materials Market Analysis by Application

The key application areas for Green Building Materials include Insulation, Roofing, Framing, Interior Finishing and Exterior Siding. Owing to the fact that heat transfer between the exterior and interior of a building can be controlled by using proper Insulation, this application of Green Building Materials leads the global market. Eco-friendly materials, such as cellulose, natural fibers and other recycled materials are widely used for this due to their outstanding thermal resistance.

Roofing is another area where the use of Green Building Materials has grown considerably, since green roofs are being considered as Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) that can overcome a range of environmental issues related to climate change. Some of the more commonly used green roofing materials include terracotta, wood shingles, asphalt shingles, metals (tin, copper, aluminum & galvanized steel), fiber cement, ferrocement, rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) and slates. Because of this, the demand for these Green Building Materials in Roofing applications would post the fastest growth over the analysis period.

Green Building Materials Market Analysis by End-Use Sector

End-users of Green Building Materials comprise the Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Institutional and Infrastructure sectors. The Residential sector leads the worldwide demand for Green Building Materials in terms of size, as well as growth, since they offer energy efficiency, resistance to moisture, durability and ease of maintenance.

Also, an increased awareness about how these materials can help conserve the environment has stimulated demand, which is likely to continue. The Industrial & Institutional sectors for Green Building Materials are also expected to maintain a healthy growth, while demand from the Infrastructure sectors will clock the slowest CAGR during the 2024-2030 analysis period.

Green Building Materials Report Scope

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 70+

