New BIOCERAMIC WHAT IF? Models Feature The Iconic Work Of Keith Haring From A Very Special Event

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India Swatch revolutionized the watch in 1983 and continues to bring fun,

innovation, joy and positive provocation to the world. The began as it

has continued, with a pioneering attitude and the idea that everything is possible.





BREAK FREE! Swatch has all the right moves





On September 20, 1984, Swatch hosted the first ever World Breakdance

Championship in New York City. It was a magical moment of street culture bringing

together the sports, art and music that have been a part of the Swatch DNA from the very beginning.





Groundbreaking, boundary pushing, innovative, filled with joy and creativity: The

event at the Roxy in NYC was a moment of pure 'Swatchitude' and showed what can

happen when you give people time, space and freedom to express themselves. No

pressure, no medals at stake, just creativity and the chance to truly BREAK FREE.





The event was promoted in a similarly freestyle way. Buzz spread organically and

by word of mouth following the distribution of the event poster all over the city.

Created by iconic street artist Keith Haring, the poster captured the essence of the

event-as well as the zeitgeist-and was created especially for Swatch. Such was his enthusiasm for the event that Keith Haring appeared as a judge on the panel, helping select the eventual winners who received a unique Swatch.







Looking back to the Swatch World Breakdance Championship in 1984 and celebrating

the creativity that time, space and freedom bring, at Swatch we're excited to look forward as we invite you to BREAK FREE and express yourself! The Swatch BREAK FREE Collection shows that Swatch has all the right moves, uniting past, present and future, sports, art and music, time, space and freedom.





The watches in the collection are presented as

BIOCERAMIC WHAT IF? models. The square case and

dial provide the perfect frame for the designs and the

modern materials ensure these Swiss-made, water-resistant watches are light, smooth and comfortable

to wear as well as vibrant and eye-catching. As with

all BIOCERAMIC WHAT IF? watches, there is a hidden

design element on the battery cover on the case back.

In this case it is Keith Haring's famous hand-drawn







At the 1984 event, performers, musicians, judges and

audience members were able to BREAK FREE from

their everyday lives and spend a moment together that

defined the times, put Swatch on the map as a creative

force and left lasting memories of a magical moment

in street culture. It was a moment that only Swatch

could create and its impact-just like the art of Keith

Haring-is still felt today.







At Swatch, we're excited to give you the time, space

and freedom to BREAK FREE and express yourself

fully. It's time to make moves!







The Swatch BREAK FREE Collection is available in

Swatch stores worldwide and online at swatch

from October 3, 2024.







Stay tuned for more moves to come.





About Swatch

