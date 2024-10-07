(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From the Gobi to the globe, author Xue Mo's“Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia”wins the 2024 New York Book Award.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 5, 2024, the panel for the "New York City Book Award" officially announced on its website that acclaimed writer Xue Mo 's representative work“Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia”, translated by Fan Pen Li Chen and published by SUNNY PRESS, has won the Gold Medal at the 2024 NYC BIG BOOK AWARD in the World Literature Category. The Journal of the 2024 New York Book Awards also revealed its list of winners.

The 2024 New York Book Awards featured participation from authors and publishers across more than twenty countries worldwide. As David Nudo, former director of book reviews at“The New York Times”and former vice president of“Publishers Weekly (PW)” noted: "Book publishers have always utilized awards to highlight exemplary works within a genre or category; this is truer now than ever." The New York Book Award stands as a testament to high-quality literature from around the globe.

Furthermore,“Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia” has been shortlisted for the prestigious 2024 FOREWORD INDIES Award. This remarkable work has been translated into English, German, Italian, and several other languages. It is a novel steeped in magical realism that draws upon Chinese history. Through themes such as compassion for human nature amidst life's struggles and cultural exploration through character development, it presents not only a vivid portrayal of northwest China's rich historical tapestry-its legends and folk customs-but also delves deeply into narratives surrounding human redemption and dream-seeking.

The work features two primary storylines: one revolves around a robber father and a Buddhist mother who are in conflict over their son. The father wishes for his son to follow in his criminal footsteps, while the mother aspires for him to become a monk. This clash of aspirations leads to numerous enchanting tales. Author Xue Mo guides readers through various historical periods and the diverse geographical and cultural landscapes of the region, intertwining themes of good and evil, beauty and ugliness, reality and illusion, as well as eternity and impermanence to unveil profound truths about human nature and life.

Since its publication, "Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia" has garnered significant attention at international book fairs. From the 2023 Miami Book Fair to the 2024 Taipei Book Fair, London Book Fair, and Los Angeles Book Fair in 2024, this book has captivated readers from across the globe-including university professors, scholars, and students from various age groups. Many readers express curiosity about the historical realities depicted within this narrative-specifically regarding a dynasty intertwined with two prominent families throughout history-and find themselves moved by both the magical fables presented in the text as well as by the transcendent spirit embodied by its protagonist "Snow Feather."

As author Xue Mo articulated during an interview with Gabby Talk in 2024: "I can perceive that which is most mysterious and hidden within nature's depths." Consequently, my writing diverges from that of many other authors; I do not merely depict reality but delve into life's underlying essence. In addition to "Into the Desert," my works such as "Wild Fox Ridge" and "Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia" stand out as exceptional pieces that will undoubtedly enrich your reading experience-offering insights into life that you may have never encountered before.

For those interested in acquiring a copy of "Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia," authored by Xue Mo and translated by Fan Pen Li Chen, please follow this link on Amazon.

