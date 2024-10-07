Mol Programme To Train Qataris, Children Of Qatari Women For Private Sector Jobs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Labour (MoL) yesterday launched a specialised programme“Customer Service,” which is the first initiative as part of the cooperation agreement signed between the Ministry and the Doha Institute for Studies.

This programme aims to qualify Qataris and children of Qatari women who hold high school diplomas and are seeking employment in the private sector. The initiative will provide professional training and preparation for these individuals as they enter the labour market.

In his speech during the inauguration ceremony Assistant Director of the Rehabilitation and Skills Development Department at MoL Mohammed Salem Al Khulaifi emphasised that the launch of the“Customer Service” programme reflects the ministry's commitment to providing training opportunities and rehabilitation programmes for Qataris and children of Qatari women registered on the“Gwadar” platform.

The goal is to prepare a highly skilled national workforce in various fields contributing to the third national development strategy.

Al Khulaifi added that the Department of Rehabilitation and Skills Development has offered incentives for trainees participating in the specialised programme, including a monthly stipend and field training in various institutions across the country. Trainees will also receive professional certificates accredited by local and international institutions, qualifying them for customer service positions available in various private sector companies and institutions.

Director of the Center of Excellence for Training and Consulting at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Dr. Ahmed Al Maori stated that the customer service programme aligns with the centre's strategic vision of adopting and implementing programmes that contribute to building a competent workforce prepared for the future.

He noted that the programme includes a variety of applied materials and field training, as well as training visits that enhance the participants' skills and equip them with advanced techniques in the field of customer service. The programme will last three months and will focus on essential skills that develop the potential of employees while integrating cognitive technology. Participants will also receive instruction in English and training in writing skills in both Arabic and English.

The professional specialised programme“Customer Service,” lasting from three to four months, aims to develop the skills of job seekers in the private sector in accordance with the highest international quality standards. It seeks to refine their talents to help shape a positive image of the State of Qatar through their interactions with the public when providing services from private sector institutions.

The programme includes several specialised training and application stages to enhance the trainees' capabilities and develop their effective communication skills when receiving customers and addressing their inquiries. Trainees will learn strategies for managing phone calls, advanced techniques for direct communication, and the arts of following up on transactions online.

The curriculum also covers skills in texting, advanced social media usage, effective eye contact during conversations, and how to formulate responses while engaging with the audience.