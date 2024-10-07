10Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024 Inaugurated With Grandeur At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The highly anticipated 10th edition of the Global Literary Festival Noida was inaugurated in a grand ceremony at Marwah Studios, Noida City. The event, which brought together literary luminaries, diplomats, and dignitaries from around the world, was a celebration of global literature and culture, showcasing the diverse voices shaping the literary landscape.



The ceremony commenced with a warm welcome by Ms. Ruhi Ruchira, Assistant Professor at AAFT School of Advertising & PR Events, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the garlanding of Lord Ganesha, invoking blessings for the success of the festival.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Festival President and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, gave an inspiring address highlighting the origins of the festival and the formation of the Asian Academy of Arts, which continues to promote literature and culture on an international stage. He expressed his gratitude for the global participation in this year's festival, emphasizing its importance in fostering cross-cultural dialogue through literature.



As part of the inaugural ceremony, a poster was released in honor of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, a visionary leader of India, paying tribute to his legacy. Festival Director Mr. Sushil Bharti introduced the program for the event, which includes a wide range of literary activities, workshops, and discussions featuring prominent authors and thinkers.



The ceremony featured remarks from esteemed international guests, including H.E. Mr. Firat Sunel, Ambassador of Turkey, Ms. Priyanka Sharma Kaintura, Author, Ms. Neena Wagh, Playwright, Poet, and Translator, Ms. Smita Mishra, Renowned Author, Cdr. K.L. Ganju, Honorary Consul General, Union of Comoros, H.E. Ms. Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Ambassador of Slovenia.



A special book release by Mr. Piyush Goel, the“Mirror Image Man of India,” was one of the highlights of the event, as he unveiled his latest literary work. The festival also featured the release of another innovative poster titled“Rendered Pixels, AI Corpus & Convertible Pixels” by the AAFT School of Animation, showcasing the intersection of literature, technology, and creativity.



The dignitaries were presented with mementoes as a token of appreciation for their participation, followed by a vote of thanks. Other notable diplomats in attendance included Ms. Ana Doborjginidze, Minister Counsellor from the Embassy of Georgia, Yahya Al Dughaishi, Counsellor, Embassy of Sultanate of Oman, Ms. Ekaterina Lazareva, Cultural & Educational Attaché, Embassy of Russia, Mr. Enrique Descalzi, Counsellor & Cultural Head, Embassy of Peru, Mr. Marcos Sperandio, Charge d' Affaires, Embassy of Brazil



The Global Literary Festival Noida 2024 continues to serve as a platform for promoting literature, cross-cultural understanding, and the exchange of ideas, with participants from various countries contributing to this dynamic and evolving cultural conversation. The event was supported by International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry and Writers Association of India.



