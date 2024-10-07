Eighth Underground School To Be Built In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to the ongoing Russian strikes threatening the civilian population in Ukraine's south, Zaporizhzhia will have another underground school built in the region, which will be the eighth one in the area.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov , the head of regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The allocated almost UAH 17 million for the eighth underground school in the Zaporizhzhia region,” the official said, adding that the will kick off in the coming days.

According to Fedorov, the underground school is designed for 200 students who will go to classes in two shifts.

The administration chief added that the first educational facility of this kind will open its doors as early as this fall.

"For 2025, we have no less ambitious plans: five more underground educational spaces for more than 4,000 students. A tender is underway for the construction of three of them. Also, we are developing project documentation for another two," Fedorov wrote.

He added that in Zaporizhzhia region, the authorities aim to ensure safe education for at least 60,000 children.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 210 educational facilities damaged by the Russians have been restored across Kyiv region.

Illustrative photo