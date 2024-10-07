Top Events On Oct 7: 'Vikas Saptah', Income Tax Audit Deadline, Garuda IPO Opening - Key Developments To Track

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top Events on October 7: Today's agenda is packed with high-profile events, including Vikas Saptah in Gujarat, the opening of Garuda and

Home Amit Shah's meeting to review security in states affected by Naxal menace, to the release of Vedang Raina's 'Jigra' title track. Let's take a look at significant economic, and sports events lined up for October 7.

To celebrate and highlight the continued development journey that began

A Vikas Saptah will be held in Gujarat to mark the anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony as the 14th Chief Minister of Gujarat. PM Modi took the oath as Gujarat CM on October 7 in 2001. A press release stated,“To celebrate and highlight this multifaceted development journey and the success of good governance under Narendra Modi, a Vikas Saptah will be celebrated every year throughout the state from October 7 to October 15, 2024."

Today is Vice-Chancellor Ajit Ranade's last day at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune, as VC. As per an interim relief order of the Bombay High Court. Ajit Ranade, an eminent economist, was removed from the position of GIPE vice-chancellor last month. The development came after a fact-finding committee set up by EAC-PM chairman Debroy found that his appointment violated University Grants Commission (UGC) norms . The VC got interim relief after he approached the High Court to challenge his termination order.

| India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: IND wins by 7 wickets; Arshdeep, Varun shine

The title track of Vedang Raina's upcoming film 'Jigra' will be unveiled today. The film starring Alia Bhatt marks Vedang Raina's second appearance on screen, following his debut in 'The Archies' last year.' The Vasan Bala directorial is presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions. 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

| Kejriwal promises to campaign for PM Modi during Delhi polls in 2025 if...