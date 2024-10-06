Two Killed, Ten Injured In Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region On Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed and ten others were injured, including a six-year-old child, in Russian strikes on the Donetsk region on Sunday, October 6.

According to the investigation, on October 6, 2024, in Illinka of the Kurakhove community, the Russian attacked a car carrying representatives of a volunteer organization with an FPV drone.

"They were on their way to evacuate civilians from a dangerous region. The 37-year-old volunteer died from the injuries he received, and his 32-year-old colleague suffered acoustic trauma," the report said.

Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, and Serebrianka of the Bakhmut district were also targeted by the aggressor state, where citizens aged 22, 66 and 69 years were injured in artillery strikes.

In addition, the enemy shelled the village of Bilenke of the Kramatorsk community. A residential area came under attack. Four civilians were injured, including two men aged 34 and 41 and a 28-year-old woman with her six-year-old son. The type of weapon used is being determined.

Russian forces carried out three airstrikes, likely using KAB-250 bombs, on Kostiantynivka. "While driving a car on one of the streets, a 48-year-old citizen suffered fatal injuries. Two more residents - a 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman - suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their hands," the post added.

In addition, the strikes damaged residential buildings, an administrative building, a shop, a cafe, a bank, a power line, and vehicles in the settlements.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Photo credit: Prosecutor General's Office