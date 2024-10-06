King, UAE President Hold Talks In Amman, Witness Signing Of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 6 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday held talks that covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, as well as regional developments, according to a royal court statement.During the talks, held at Basman Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the two leaders affirmed the depth of Jordanian-Emirati relations, as well as keenness to consolidate them to serve mutual interests, and strengthen joint Arab action.His Majesty and the UAE president witnessed the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two governments, which aims to enhance economic, trade, and investment relations, create jobs, improve supply chains, and accelerate the growth of priority sectors.The two leaders stressed the importance of the agreement, which is the result of fruitful economic relations as it provides a broad base of opportunities for future development.The King expressed hopes that the agreement would contribute to implementing the two countries' shared vision toward sustainable development and economic prosperity, and opening new horizons for economic integration, commending the UAE's support for Jordan's development efforts.For his part, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the signing of the agreement, which is the UAE's first with an Arab country, citing the agreement as a natural development of the brotherly and strategic relations between the UAE and Jordan.The two leaders also witnessed the signing of the Customs Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance Agreement, signed by the two governments.The talks also covered areas of bilateral cooperation in economy, investment, sustainable development, food security, and renewable energy, with both leaders expressing keenness to build strategic economic partnerships.On regional developments, the two leaders stressed the need to step up Arab and international efforts to stop the war on Gaza and Lebanon, protect civilians, and de-escalate the situation in the region.The two leaders reiterated their firm position in support of the unity, sovereignty, and security of Lebanon, and their support for the Lebanese people.The talks also focused on ways to step up the humanitarian response to the catastrophe in Gaza.His Majesty warned of the consequences of continued attacks by extremist Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The two leaders reaffirmed their full support for the Palestinians in achieving their legitimate rights, and working to find a political horizon to achieve just, comprehensive, and lasting peace, on the basis of the two-state solution.Sheikh Mohamed praised Jordan's historic role in supporting the Palestinian people on various levels, voicing appreciation of the Kingdom's support for the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip.Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Jordan's Ambassador to the UAE Nassar Habashneh, and a number of officials attended the talks.From the Emirati side, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, adviser for special affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; and a number of officials attended the talks.The King and the Crown Prince bid farewell to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Marka Airport, as he and his accompanying delegation concluded their visit to Jordan on Sunday evening.