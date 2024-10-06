Qatar Hosts Second Edition Of 'Match For Hope' On February 14

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Match For Hope, the epic charity match featuring football legends and famous content creators, will return for its second edition in Qatar on Friday, February 14, 2025.

Organised by Q Life, the first Match For Hope exceeded all expectations and became one of the most entertaining live creator events of the year. Played in front of more than 34,000 spectators at Qatar's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, the match attracted a total live viewership of over 22.5 million.

The match also raised over $8.8 million for Education Above All (EAA) Foundation initiatives, supporting more than 70,000 out-of-school-children in six countries: Palestine, Sudan, Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Pakistan.

Next year's event promises to be even bigger, once again raising funds for EAA while bringing together last year's fan favourites and new star talent to compete for the trophy.

Match For Hope will expand into a week of activities, including fan engagements, additional sports activations, live podcasts featuring some of the world's best-known creators, and a live half-time music performance on match day.

The venue, players and further details for the second Match For Hope will be announced at a later date.

In the first Match For Hope Team Chunkz emerged victorious in a 7-5 victory over Team AboFlah. Among the players were World Cup stars including Kaka, Eden Hazard, and Didier Drogba, and popular creators including IShowSpeed, Yung Filly, Eman SV2, and Angry Ginge.

Fans can also rewatch the first Match For Hope in English on beIN Sports MENA English and Chunkz's YouTube channel, and in Arabic on beIN Sports MENA Arabic, AboFlah's YouTube channel.