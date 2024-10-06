Floods Cause $1.19 Billion Damage To Bangladesh's Eastern Region In August
Date
10/6/2024 2:00:16 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Xinhua
DHAKA: Floods caused 144.21 billion taka (about 1.19 billion US dollars) in damage to agriculture, infrastructure and other sectors in Bangladesh's eastern region in August.
Bangladesh's leading think-tank Center for Policy Dialogue disclosed the loss on Sunday, saying the largest share, over 35 percent, of the damage occurred in the Agriculture and forestry sectors.
Volunteers rescue flood-affected residents in Feni, in south-eastern Bangladesh, on August 23, 2024. (Photo by Munir Uz Zaman / AFP)
At least 5.6 million people have been affected by severe floods in southeastern Bangladesh, including over 2 million children.
More than 52 deaths have been reported due to the floods.
Read Also
Floods ease in Bangladesh but 300,000 still in shelters
Bangladesh records highest daily dengue cases
UN, partners launch humanitarian appeal for Bangladesh flood victims
MENAFN06102024000063011010ID1108750740
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.