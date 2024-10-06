Floods Cause $1.19 Billion Damage To Bangladesh's Eastern Region In August

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

DHAKA: Floods caused 144.21 billion taka (about 1.19 billion US dollars) in damage to agriculture, infrastructure and other sectors in Bangladesh's eastern region in August.

Bangladesh's leading think-tank Center for Policy Dialogue disclosed the loss on Sunday, saying the largest share, over 35 percent, of the damage occurred in the and forestry sectors.

Volunteers rescue flood-affected residents in Feni, in south-eastern Bangladesh, on August 23, 2024. (Photo by Munir Uz Zaman / AFP)

At least 5.6 million people have been affected by severe floods in southeastern Bangladesh, including over 2 million children.

More than 52 deaths have been reported due to the floods.



