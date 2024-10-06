Syrian, Iranian leaders talk over methods to provide political, military support to Lebanon

(MENAFN) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi on Saturday to discuss ways to provide support to Lebanon amid the ongoing Israeli military offensive in the country. The meeting, held in Damascus, underscored the close cooperation between Syria and Iran, particularly in times of regional conflict. According to Syria’s state news agency, Assad emphasized the deep strategic relationship between the two nations, noting that their alliance plays a key role in addressing shared challenges in the region.



During the talks, President Assad highlighted the significance of the Syria-Iran partnership in confronting Israeli actions, which he described as a direct threat to regional stability. He praised Iran’s strong and swift response to what he called "Israeli violations," reflecting a unified stance between Damascus and Tehran against Israeli military activities. Assad reaffirmed Syria's longstanding commitment to resisting what he referred to as "occupation," signaling continued Syrian opposition to Israel's presence and actions in the region.



The discussions also focused on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, with both sides agreeing on the importance of coordinated efforts to halt Israeli attacks and provide aid to Lebanese civilians who have been displaced by the conflict. Assad and Araghchi stressed the need for a unified regional approach to address the situation in Lebanon, urging immediate action to support the country's stability and protect its population from further harm.



This meeting comes as part of broader efforts by Syria and Iran to strengthen their alliance and present a unified front against Israel's military operations. Both nations have long been aligned in their opposition to Israeli actions, and their latest dialogue demonstrates a continued commitment to mutual support and regional resistance strategies.

