Zelensky: Russia Fired More Than 800 Guided Bombs, Almost 400 Drones In Ukraine In Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the week, Russian used about 20 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs and almost 400 attack drones of various types on the territory of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram .

“Last night, air defense forces destroyed more than 50 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv regions. During the week, the enemy used about 20 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs and almost 400 attack UAVs of various types,” he informed.

According to Zelensky, this daily aerial terror can be stopped.

Russians launch 17 guided, 64 FPV drones on Ukraine's border areas over past day

This, he said, requires the unity of partners and long-range capabilities.

“Next week, we will continue to work on this with our partners within the framework of the Ramstein,” the President emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 6, air defense forces destroyed 56 enemy attack UAVs and 2 enemy missiles in 14 regions of Ukraine.

Photo from open sources