Media reports Indian tax investigation reveals Soros-supported NGOs

(MENAFN) A recent investigation by India’s Income Tax Department has revealed troubling evidence regarding five prominent nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) operating within the country. According to a report by the *Indian Express*, the probe indicates that these NGOs utilized foreign funding to hinder economic and development initiatives, raising significant concerns about their activities.



The inquiry was initiated following searches conducted in September 2022 at the offices of five specific NGOs: Oxfam, the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), Environics Trust, Initiative for Forest and Environment, and Care India Solution for Sustainable Development. After a year of investigations, tax authorities issued comprehensive notices to these organizations, encompassing hundreds of pages of documentation, including agreements, financial records, emails, and minutes from board meetings, all aimed at substantiating the allegations against them.



The NGOs are suspected of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), a law that governs the acceptance and use of foreign contributions by various entities in India. Reports indicate that over 75% of the funding for four of the five organizations originated from foreign sources over a five-year period, highlighting their reliance on international financial support.



Furthermore, the tax department has asserted that these NGOs are “working in concert,” pointing out their interconnectedness in terms of funding and objectives, as well as the links between their key personnel. The investigation uncovered evidence suggesting a coordinated effort by foreign organizations to financially back these Indian NGOs. Allegations have emerged that these NGOs orchestrated paid protests aimed at obstructing vital public infrastructure and development projects deemed critical to India's national interest. The *Indian Express* specifically noted these efforts in relation to projects undertaken by two of the country’s major conglomerates, the Adani Group and JSW Group.



This ongoing investigation has raised alarms about the influence of foreign funding on domestic policy and development in India, with officials emphasizing the potential repercussions for national security and economic progress. As the situation unfolds, the implications for the NGOs involved and their funding sources remain to be seen.

