Sonam Wangchuk Begins Hunger Strike At Jantar Mantar Says, 'After Walking For 30 To 32 Days...'

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk began a hunger strike on Sunday after being denied permission to lead a protest in Delhi. The agitators had sought permission to continue their ongoing stir at Jantar Mantar in order to secure Sixth Schedule status for the union territory.



“We had no option but to begin (a hunger strike) from Ladakh Bhavan where we are virtually detained... The assurance that we were given to meet the top leadership of the country, we haven't been given any dates for that so we were forced to start our hunger strike again which we broke on Rajghat,” he said.