Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Down 56 Shahed Drones, Two Russian Missiles Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 56 attack UAVs and two enemy missiles on the night of October 5 to 6.

The Ukrainian Air Force's press service announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of October 6, 2024 (from 19:00 on October 5 to 07:00 on October 6), Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with strikes UAVs and missiles of various types. In total, the radio engineering forces of the Air Force detected and tracked more than 90 enemy aerial targets, including two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one Iskander-K cruise missile, one Kh-59/69 guided aerial missile, and 87 Shahed UAVs (launched from Russia's Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk)," the post reads.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, two missiles and 56 enemy strike drones were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions.

In addition, 25 UAVs (as of 09:00) disappeared from radar in various Ukrainian regions, probably as a result of the work of Ukraine's electronic warfare.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces