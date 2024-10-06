GOSI introduces AI-powered open data platform, employment support services, and super app

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Riyadh: October 05, 2024 - In line with its strategy to be a generation-empowering partner, the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) has launched several new and innovative services, as it introduced its new visual identity.

GOSI has unveiled an AI-powered open data platform, which offers a seamless experience for economists, researchers, business owners and Saudi citizens to browse social insurance open data and related statistics, with engaging visuals boosted by infographics and charts. This allows users to easily understand statistics that illustrate the reality of contributors, beneficiaries, and institutions in Saudi Arabia.

The platform will adopt AI techniques to provide an innovative and advanced experience, helping specialists and various users to complete their work, make decisions, and conduct research based on accurate and reliable information. In turn, this enhances the efficiency of strategic planning across various sectors.

The open data platform provides numerous features that allow users to choose a Saudi region then obtain its data. It also offers an interactive AI-powered virtual assistant, designed to analyze data and answer questions on open data, while bolstering its answers with infographics to make them more easily understandable. The virtual assistant also enables downloading or sharing data in different formats.

Consistent with its focus on contributors and work environments, GOSI presented its new "Employment" service, which will link jobseekers registered in the "Sanad" system with employers. The service gives jobseekers the option of uploading their resumes and showcase their expertise through the GOSI website and app, so employers can leverage their services and hire them. GOSI has also introduced the "Suggested Salary Calculator" to keep employers updated on the latest developments in the labor market. This enables employers to understand salary ranges through infographics that clarify data on average salaries paid by competitors in the same sector.

Moreover, GOSI released its Super App to advance user experience, providing an effortless one-stop shop for contributors, retirees, and employers. The new app allows users to easily switch between individual and business accounts so they can promptly access and complete all services.

GOSI has also presented a full suite of other services and led various extensive improvements that reflect its vision for modernization and innovation. These efforts included establishing the digital payments portal and offering 5 payment options for institutions, thereby ensuring a seamless and secure payment experience, while also enabling business owners to directly grant their offers to Taqdeer beneficiaries.

GOSI revealed these innovative services alongside its new visual identity, as it implements a wide-ranging development process to upgrade its operational ecosystem and to continue its digitization journey across all its services and programs. GOSI also aims to position itself as a pioneer in social insurance that offers innovative and comprehensive solutions and services.





