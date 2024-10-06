Qatar Participates In Francophonie Village's Activities In Paris

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The State of Qatar, represented by the of Culture, is participating in the activities of the Francophonie Village, held on the sidelines of the 19th Francophonie Summit, hosted by the French Republic, under the slogan“Create, innovate and do business in French.”

The Ministry of Culture is organising a pavilion in the Francophone Village, which will continue until Sunday, to introduce Qatari culture. It features a group of traditional clothes such as the Nashal and Bisht, the manufacture of gypsum and Qatari mishmum, and a theatrical performance of the“Nahham” art.

The Ministry's pavilion includes screens showing video clips translated into French to introduce the State of Qatar, in addition to virtual reality glasses that display an aspect of Qatari culture, such as the Ardha, camels, Qatari coffee, and folk games.

The pavilion also showcases some Qatari publications translated into French, and the Ministry's publications in Qatari script, such as the book“Saber” about Qatari birds by Qatari photographer Mohammed Jassim Al Baker, and the book“From the Eyes of Nabati Poetry - Ghaza,” which is a publication of the Qatar Poetry Center affiliated with the Ministry of Culture. The pavilion also offers gifts to the public.