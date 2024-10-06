Nakhchivan's Head Coach: We Want To Be Fully Prepared For Game Against Neftchi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "We want to be fully prepared for the game against Neftchi," Azernews reports, citing Murat Dikmen, head coach of the Nakhchivan team.

Speaking to the club's press service, the Turkish specialist mentioned that they have started preparations for the new season:

"We have been continuing our preparations as a team for two weeks now. With new local players and legionnaires, we have become a completely different team. Only Cordon Perkins from last year's main lineup is with us. This season, we will showcase a different style of basketball. As a team, we will prefer a faster game. I am satisfied with my players' preparations. We want to be fully ready for the game against Neftchi. Our team needs time to strengthen both the offensive and defensive systems. In the coming days, we aim to transfer new players. I am pleased with the entire collective."

It should be noted that Nakhchivan will face Neftchi in the first round of the Azerbaijan Championship on October 18.