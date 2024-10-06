عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nakhchivan's Head Coach: We Want To Be Fully Prepared For Game Against Neftchi

Nakhchivan's Head Coach: We Want To Be Fully Prepared For Game Against Neftchi


10/6/2024 2:08:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "We want to be fully prepared for the game against Neftchi," Azernews reports, citing Murat Dikmen, head coach of the Nakhchivan basketball team.

Speaking to the club's press service, the Turkish specialist mentioned that they have started preparations for the new season:

"We have been continuing our preparations as a team for two weeks now. With new local players and legionnaires, we have become a completely different team. Only Cordon Perkins from last year's main lineup is with us. This season, we will showcase a different style of basketball. As a team, we will prefer a faster game. I am satisfied with my players' preparations. We want to be fully ready for the game against Neftchi. Our team needs time to strengthen both the offensive and defensive systems. In the coming days, we aim to transfer new players. I am pleased with the entire collective."

It should be noted that Nakhchivan will face Neftchi in the first round of the Azerbaijan Championship on October 18.

MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108750004


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search