Nakhchivan's Head Coach: We Want To Be Fully Prepared For Game Against Neftchi
Date
10/6/2024 2:08:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"We want to be fully prepared for the game against Neftchi,"
Azernews reports, citing Murat Dikmen, head coach
of the Nakhchivan basketball team.
Speaking to the club's press service, the Turkish specialist
mentioned that they have started preparations for the new
season:
"We have been continuing our preparations as a team for two
weeks now. With new local players and legionnaires, we have become
a completely different team. Only Cordon Perkins from last year's
main lineup is with us. This season, we will showcase a different
style of basketball. As a team, we will prefer a faster game. I am
satisfied with my players' preparations. We want to be fully ready
for the game against Neftchi. Our team needs time to strengthen
both the offensive and defensive systems. In the coming days, we
aim to transfer new players. I am pleased with the entire
collective."
It should be noted that Nakhchivan will face Neftchi in the
first round of the Azerbaijan Championship on October 18.
MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108750004
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.