Azerbaijani Gymnasts Shine At Dalia Kutkaite Cup
Date
10/6/2024 2:07:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The "Dalia Kutkaite Cup" international rhythmic gymnastics
tournament has concluded, Azernews reports citing
Idman.
Azerbaijani gymnasts performed successfully in the competition
held in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Our team won five medals. Maryam Baloğlanova earned a Gold medal
in the clubs event and a bronze medal in the balls performance. All
three medals won by Azade Atakishiyeva were silver; she took second
place in the hoops and balls events, as well as in the multi-sport
program.
It is worth noting that the Azerbaijani national team competed
under the guidance of coaches Valentina Ukleina and Nazrin
Jafarzade.
MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108750003
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.