عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Gymnasts Shine At Dalia Kutkaite Cup

Azerbaijani Gymnasts Shine At Dalia Kutkaite Cup


10/6/2024 2:07:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "Dalia Kutkaite Cup" international rhythmic gymnastics tournament has concluded, Azernews reports citing Idman.

Azerbaijani gymnasts performed successfully in the competition held in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Our team won five medals. Maryam Baloğlanova earned a Gold medal in the clubs event and a bronze medal in the balls performance. All three medals won by Azade Atakishiyeva were silver; she took second place in the hoops and balls events, as well as in the multi-sport program.

It is worth noting that the Azerbaijani national team competed under the guidance of coaches Valentina Ukleina and Nazrin Jafarzade.

MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108750003


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search