Jordanian Hospital In Northern Gaza Distributes Aid Packages

AMMAN - Personnel of the Jordanian field hospital in northern Gaza on Saturday distributed food parcels in the war-torn Strip.

The initiative, carried out by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF), in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), is in line with Royal directives to support the people of Gaza, according to a JAF statement.

The commander of the hospital said: "We prepared these food parcels to distribute to the residents of northern Gaza in order to alleviate their suffering amid the challenging conditions in the besieged Strip."

Gazans expressed their gratitude and appreciation for Jordan's stance towards the Palestinian people and the ongoing support of His Majesty King Abdullah for the Palestinian cause.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, the JAF established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023.

The Kingdom has also established two health centres in Ramallah and Jenin, serving tens of thousands of patients in the West Bank.