OEAK, A Popular Brand In Women's Undergarments Launches Week-Long Promotional Event Featuring Best-Selling Bras For Ultimate Comfort

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OEAK, a popular brand in women's undergarments, has announced a special one-week promotional event on from September 30 to October 6, 2024.

OEAK has won over many consumers with its seamless, soft support, and effortless ease features. Several styles have seen significant sales success on two major shopping platforms, and TikTok. This fall pre-sale event features four of OEAK's best-selling bras, designed to offer women unparalleled comfort, style, and support for everyday wear. The highlights OEAK's commitment to creating bras that not only look great but feel amazing all day long.

One of the key items on sale during the promotion is OEAK's Lightly Lined Wirefree Bra , an Amazon best-seller. Composed of 66% nylon and 34% spandex, this bra provides a luxurious feel, incredibly soft and stretchy breathable and a cooling sensation with its ultra-thin, soft fabric. Its seamless design ensures a smooth, invisible fit under clothing, making it ideal as both an everyday and a sleep bra. The bra features a professional support structure that gently wraps the breasts, providing excellent lift while reducing the risk of sagging. With wide elastic straps and soft support bands, the bra offers comfort throughout the day without rolling up. The seamless construction and embedded bra pads enhance its invisibility, preventing any bulging or back fat, making it perfect for wear under t-shirts or any close-fitting clothing.

Designed with OEAK's signature Jelly Strip technology, this bra provides a subtle lift while maintaining a natural breast shape, giving wearers a smooth and flattering silhouette. With four rows of adjustable hooks and a V-neck design, this bra offers the ideal blend of support and style, perfect for achieving a sexy, sleek look while providing the necessary coverage and comfort.

Another standout product in the promotion is OEAK's Soft Supportive Bra with Jelly Strip . This bra combines innovative 3D support technology and a "W" shaped liquid jelly strip to provide 360-degree support. The wireless design enhances comfort without compromising on lift, creating a fuller, natural chest shape. Made from 66% nylon and 34% spandex, this bra ensures maximum comfort with its soft, breathable fabric. The removable padded cups are designed with air holes for better ventilation, ensuring a cool, snug fit throughout the day. The deep V-neckline of this bra highlights the natural curves of the wearer's body, while its scalloped edges add an elegant touch.

The rest two must-have items are Stylish Deep V Bras for Women and Super Comfortable Bras . The former boasts a cute plunge design that enhances the bust and accentuates the neckline, ideal for low-cut outfits. Featuring innovative 3D support technology and plush, breathable fabric, these bras offer wire-free full support and a seamless silhouette. The latter, made from a Nylon-Spandex blend, ensures a luxurious, second-skin feel. With 'flocking jelly strips' for a natural lift, adjustable straps, and a seamless design, these bras cater to diverse activities while guaranteeing comfort, support, and a flattering look all day long.

Amazon shoppers rave about OEAK's bras for their comfort, fit, and quality, especially praising the excellent support for larger cup sizes, durable back clasps, and overall softness. They love the fabric's elasticity for a snug yet flexible fit, along with the adjustable straps and hooks that make customizing the bra's fit a breeze.

To celebrate the fall pre-sale event, OEAK is offering a 15% discount on all four featured bras . Customers can also stay updated on new styles, trends, and promotions by following OEAK on Instagram at @oeak_official ( ).

