Oct 3 2024 Globals Establishes New Office In The Hague, Netherlands, To Strengthen Cyber Defense Offerings In Europe.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Globals_Netherlands_Expansion

- SUHAS GOPINATHBANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Globals Establishes New Office in The Hague, Netherlands to Strengthen Defense Offerings in Europe.Globals, a global leader in cyber defense systems and cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its new office at The Hague Security Delta (HSD) Campus, marking a significant expansion into the Netherlands. With this strategic move, Globals aims to strengthen its ability to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions across critical sectors such as Defense & Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, and Space.Suhas Gopinath, CEO of Globals, shared his thoughts on this milestone:“The Hague, known as the city of peace and justice, provides a highly conducive ecosystem for startups and companies in cybersecurity. This makes it the perfect location for us to establish our base in the Netherlands. From here, we can enhance our offerings and cater more effectively to our clients, while benefiting from the collaborative and innovation driven environment.” Globals is a market leader in providing cyber defense systems, cyber resilience solutions, and turnkey Security Operations Center (SOC) solutions. The company offers SOC as a Service, IT/OT security solutions, and specializes in ensuring resilience for critical infrastructure. The decision to expand into the Netherlands was spurred by Globals' selection as one of the 10 Indian cybersecurity companies for the prestigious Digital Soft Landing program, organized by The Hague & Partners and NFIA. This program introduced Globals to the thriving cybersecurity ecosystem in The Hague, making it an ideal location for further growth and collaboration. Suhas Gopinath also played a prominent role as a keynote speaker at the ONE Conference 2024, held on October 1, 2024, at the World Forum in The Hague. His speech on "Cyberwarfare in the Age of Digital & New Space Economy" showcased Globals' expertise in addressing the evolving cybersecurity challenges. His participation at the event helped forge new partnerships and reinforced Globals' presence in the region. With existing customers and operations in France, Germany, and the UK, this new office in The Hague will allow Globals to increase its focus and service capabilities for the Dutch and European markets. The company also plans to establish a Cybersecurity R&D center in The Hague in the near future, further enhancing its ability to innovate and provide state-of-the-art security solutions.For media inquiries:Email: ...Tel: +91 96329 39365Web:About Globals:Globals is a multinational cybersecurity solutions company headquartered in Bengaluru, India founded by Suhas Gopinath & Amruta Desai. Specializing in cyberwarfare systems and cyber defence, Globals focuses on serving the Defence & Aerospace, Banking & Finance, and Manufacturing sectors. The company offers a range of turnkey solutions, including Security Operations Centers, GRC, Penetration Testing, and ZTNA solutions, and is an emerging leader in manufacturing Machine Learning Powered Data Diodes. Globals has also established a state-of-the-art Cyber Command Center in India to proactively monitor and avert emerging cyber threats.

SUHAS GOPINATH

GLOBALS ITES PVT LTD

...

+91 9632939365

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.