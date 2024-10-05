Emirates Airline Prohibited Passengers From Bringing Paging Devices And Radio Equipment On Board Aircraft
Date
10/5/2024
Emirates airline has prohibited passengers from bringing paging
devices and radio equipment on board or checking them in as
luggage, Azernews reports.
All passengers traveling to, from, or through Dubai are
prohibited from carrying paging devices and Radio equipment in
their carry-on or checked luggage. Items of this nature found in
carry-on or checked baggage will be confiscated by Dubai
police.
It is worth noting that on September 17-18, an explosion of
communication devices in Lebanon resulted in 37 deaths and over
3,000 injuries. Hezbollah has attributed the incident to Israel,
but the Israeli government has not yet commented on the matter.
