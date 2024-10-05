عربي


Emirates Airline Prohibited Passengers From Bringing Paging Devices And Radio Equipment On Board Aircraft

10/5/2024 3:10:10 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Emirates airline has prohibited passengers from bringing paging devices and radio equipment on board or checking them in as luggage, Azernews reports.

All passengers traveling to, from, or through Dubai are prohibited from carrying paging devices and Radio equipment in their carry-on or checked luggage. Items of this nature found in carry-on or checked baggage will be confiscated by Dubai police.

It is worth noting that on September 17-18, an explosion of communication devices in Lebanon resulted in 37 deaths and over 3,000 injuries. Hezbollah has attributed the incident to Israel, but the Israeli government has not yet commented on the matter.

AzerNews

