(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 67 combat clashes have occurred on the frontlines, with the hottest activity reported in the Pokrovsk direction.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine announced this on , providing operational information as of 16:00 on Saturday, October 5, as reported by Ukrinform.

Border settlements in Sumy region continue to suffer from shelling from the Russian territory. Pokrovka and Katerynivka were subjected to artillery fire.

Russian invaders launched on the settlements of Volfyne, Obody, Pavlivka, and Velyka Pysarivka, dropping 10 aerial bombs.

Additionally, today, the enemy has already dropped 24 aerial bombs on Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

toof– UK

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian troops conducted five assault actions near Novoosynove and Lozova. Three clashes have ended, while two are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian forces attacked four times near Novosadove, Makiivka, and Torske. The Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, while two others are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked once near Terniv.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian invaders conducted assault actions five times. The Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped two attacks near Stupochky and Chasiv Yar, while three attacks are still ongoing. The enemy also carried out airstrikes on Kramatorsk.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian troops attacked six times near Dachne and Toretsk. Two battles ended unsuccessfully for the invaders, while four are still ongoing.

The areas around Dyliivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove are suffering from Russian airstrikes.

The hottest sector of the front today is Pokrovsk. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian troops, supported by aviation, have made 15 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Novotoretske, Selydove, Krutyi Yar, and Promin.

Russians preparing assaults near, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 12 attacks, while three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Russians attacked 14 times near Tsukuryne, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka, Kostiantynivka, and Antonivka. Ten battles are over, while four others are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near Bohoyavlenka three times. All enemy assaults have been repelled.

At the same time, the Russian forces, supporting offensive actions, actively used aviation and dropped six aerial bombs.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russians made one unsuccessful attempt to attack the Ukrainian defenders' positions.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Russian units did not conduct offensive actions; however, they carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Lvove.

In other sectors of the front, there have been no significant changes in the operational situation.

As reported by Ukrinform, spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South Vladyslav Voloshyn stated that the Russian troops are preparing new assaults in the Orikhiv and Robotyne directions in Zaporizhzhia region.