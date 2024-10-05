Woman, Ambulance Driver Seriously Injured In Drone Strikes In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian drone strikes injured a woman and an ambulance driver in the village of Veletenske, Kherson region, and their condition is serious.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The 49-year-old female victim suffered a hip and forearm fracture. She is in serious condition. The ambulance team that arrived to provide medical care also came under enemy attack. The 60-year-old driver was injured. He suffered a blast injury, concussion and head injury. The man was hospitalized. Doctors assessed his condition as serious," the post said.
The ambulance was seriously damaged after being hit by explosives dropped from a drone, the military administration added.
