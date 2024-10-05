Visiting UN Refugee Agency Chief Decries 'Terrible Crisis' In Lebanon
Beirut, Lebanon: The head of the United Nations refugee agency arrived in Lebanon on Saturday on a "solidarity" visit for those affected by Israeli bombardment, decrying a "terrible crisis" that requires international support.
UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said on social Network X that "Lebanon faces a terrible crisis" as "hundreds of thousands of people are left destitute or displaced by Israeli air strikes", adding: "I have come here in solidarity with those affected, to support the humanitarian effort and to ask for more international help."
