Visiting UN Refugee Agency Chief Decries 'Terrible Crisis' In Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon: The head of the United Nations refugee agency arrived in Lebanon on Saturday on a "solidarity" visit for those affected by Israeli bombardment, decrying a "terrible crisis" that requires international support.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said on social X that "Lebanon faces a terrible crisis" as "hundreds of thousands of people are left destitute or displaced by Israeli air strikes", adding: "I have come here in solidarity with those affected, to support the humanitarian effort and to ask for more international help."