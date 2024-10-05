Somali Authorities Announce Killing Of 47 Al Shabaab Militants In Military Operation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Mogadishu: Somali authorities have reported the killing of 47 from the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab group during a military operation in the central Galguduud region.

According to the Somali News Agency, the operation was carried out by Somali intelligence and local resistance forces and targeted an Al Shabaab gathering in the town of El Dheer.

The operation resulted in the deaths of 47 militants, the destruction of their base, and the destruction of a car bomb.

In recent months, Somali security forces have successfully regained control of several areas in central and southern Somalia from Al Shabaab.