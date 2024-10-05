Spanish Monarch Says Conflict In Gaza Brought Unspeakable Destruction, It Must End

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- King Felipe VI of Spain said that his country has deep historical ties with Jordan, and strong and fruitful political, economic, and cultural interests."In these moments, we are also united by a deep desire for peace and dialogue," he said during a meeting with the Spanish community in Jordan at the Spanish Ambassador's residence in Amman on Saturday evening."The conflict that began a year ago and brought us images of unspeakable suffering and destruction in Gaza, and which is further exacerbated by its extension to Lebanon, must end as soon as possible," he added."We want to see an end to the humanitarian drama and the silence of weapons, to return to the path of politics and diplomacy," he said, calling for "the resumption of more intensive efforts to achieve a two-state solution that lays the foundations for a solid and lasting peace for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples."He expressed his pleasure at the growing presence of Spanish companies in Jordan, which contributes to promoting growth, prosperity, and employment in the Kingdom, voicing hope to hold a business forum that testifies to this reality.He said that staff working in Spanish cooperation programs have done outstanding work through NGOs or the cooperation office at the Spanish Embassy, stressing that their work is particularly important in light of the circumstances and challenges the Jordanian society is facing, which is accustomed to receiving refugees fleeing the scourge of war.He welcomed the families who recently obtained Spanish citizenship in accordance with the Democratic Memory Law, and called on them to contribute to the establishment of good relations between the two countries.