Strong Winds And High Waves Expected Tonight Along Coast And Offshore

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Meteorology Department - Civil Authority - has warned of strong winds in some coastal areas initially, and strong winds and high waves offshore.

The weather on the coast is expected to be moderate tonight until 6 AM tomorrow /Sunday/, and clear at sea.

Winds on the coast will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging between 5 and 15 knots, reaching up to 20 knots in some areas initially.

At sea, winds will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging between 15 and 25 knots, with gusts occasionally reaching up to 30 knots.