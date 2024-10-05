Joint Command And Staff Training Between Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Concluded

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A closing ceremony for the "Maharat-2024" computer-assisted joint command and staff training between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been held at the Military Administration Institute's War Games Center, Azernews reports.

The speakers stated that the main goal of the training was to enhance the coordination and effectiveness of allied forces and to develop our strategic partnership.

Overall, the progress of the training, the participants' use of modern computer technologies, and their decision-making skills were positively assessed.

It was noted that military personnel from both countries demonstrated high professionalism in executing all assigned tasks.

Certificates were then presented to the participants, and a group of distinguished military personnel was awarded.

The ceremony concluded with a concert program organized by the Hezi Aslanov Army Ideology and Culture Center.