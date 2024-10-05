Joint Command And Staff Training Between Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Concluded
10/5/2024 10:08:58 AM
A closing ceremony for the "Maharat-2024" computer-assisted
joint command and staff training between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan
has been held at the Military Administration Institute's War Games
Center, Azernews reports.
The speakers stated that the main goal of the training was to
enhance the coordination and effectiveness of allied forces and to
develop our strategic partnership.
Overall, the progress of the training, the participants' use of
modern computer technologies, and their decision-making skills were
positively assessed.
It was noted that military personnel from both countries
demonstrated high professionalism in executing all assigned
tasks.
Certificates were then presented to the participants, and a
group of distinguished military personnel was awarded.
The ceremony concluded with a concert program organized by the
Hezi Aslanov Army Ideology and Culture Center.
