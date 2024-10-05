عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Joint Command And Staff Training Between Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Concluded

Joint Command And Staff Training Between Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Concluded


10/5/2024 10:08:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A closing ceremony for the "Maharat-2024" computer-assisted joint command and staff training between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been held at the Military Administration Institute's War Games Center, Azernews reports.

The speakers stated that the main goal of the training was to enhance the coordination and effectiveness of allied forces and to develop our strategic partnership.

Overall, the progress of the training, the participants' use of modern computer technologies, and their decision-making skills were positively assessed.

It was noted that military personnel from both countries demonstrated high professionalism in executing all assigned tasks.

Certificates were then presented to the participants, and a group of distinguished military personnel was awarded.

The ceremony concluded with a concert program organized by the Hezi Aslanov Army Ideology and Culture Center.

MENAFN05102024000195011045ID1108749258


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search