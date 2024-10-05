Russians Execute Four Ukrainian Servicemen In Vovchansk Prosecutor's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the grounds of the Aggregates in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Russian occupiers executed four Ukrainian servicemen during the summer of 2024.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Filchakov said it in an interview with Oboz, as reported by the Prosecutor's Office via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

“A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and of war, specifically regarding the deliberate killing of four prisoner of war – Ukrainian servicemen – who were reportedly executed on the orders of Russian military commanders in summer 2024 on the grounds of the Aggregates Plant in Vovchansk,” the message reads.

Filchakov noted that the facts were documented in cooperation with the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. The investigation was sparked by interrogations of captured Russian soldiers who provided evidence of the crime.

The investigation faces challenges, particularly due to ongoing hostilities, which complicate access to the crime scene. However, Filchakov mentioned that the case is unique, as one of the suspected perpetrators is currently held in Ukrainian captivity.

Previously, on September 24, the Ukrainian HUR units completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregates Plant, eliminating dozens of elite Russian servicemen and capturing prisoners for future exchanges. The plant is now under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.