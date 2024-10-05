Peshawar Police Arrest Youth For Brandishing Weapons On Social Media

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: have arrested a young man on charges of displaying weapons on social media. According to authorities, the accused was found in possession of a Kalashnikov and ammunition.

The suspect, a resident of Pushtakhara, reportedly made a flaunting the weapon in an attempt to gain fame online, which he later uploaded to social media. In the initial investigation, the accused confessed to the crime.

Police have launched a deeper investigation into the matter.