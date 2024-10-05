Peshawar Police Arrest Youth For Brandishing Weapons On Social Media
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Peshawar: Police have arrested a young man on charges of displaying weapons on social media. According to authorities, the accused was found in possession of a Kalashnikov and ammunition.
The suspect, a resident of Pushtakhara, reportedly made a video flaunting the weapon in an attempt to gain fame online, which he later uploaded to social media. In the initial investigation, the accused confessed to the crime.
Police have launched a deeper investigation into the matter.
