Citizen Files Petition Against PTM's Planned Jirga Court In Khyber District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A resident from Khyber district has filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court, challenging the public jirga scheduled by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on October 11. The petition, filed by a named Khateer Ullah, lists the government, provincial government, Inspector General of (IGP), and PTM leader Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen as respondents.

In his petition, Khatirullah argues that following the constitutional amendment, all tribal districts have been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the judicial system has been extended to these areas. He states that regular courts are now operational in the merged districts.

The petition highlights that the PTM plans to hold a "Pashtun Qaumi Adalat" (Pashtun National Court) on October 11 in Khyber district, which the petitioner claims is illegal. He argues that establishing such courts or jirgas is unconstitutional, especially when Pakistan already has a functioning judicial system. The petitioner has requested the court to declare the establishment of the PTM's jirga courts in Khyber and Razmak (South Waziristan) illegal and to suspend their activities until a final decision is reached.

Meanwhile, another petition has been filed regarding the police's use of tear gas and firing during a public jirga last night in Khyber. The Peshawar High Court has issued a written order and summoned the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Home Secretary Abid Majeed, and the CCPO to appear in person today.

The court directed the Advocate General to ensure the attendance of these officials, adding that the law enforcement agencies had acted based on a letter from the Chief Secretary on behalf of the federal government. According to the petitioner, the law enforcement agencies opened fire, endangering the lives of citizens.

The Advocate General has also expressed support for the petitioner's stance, further adding weight to the urgency of the matter.