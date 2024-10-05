(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management)

Patient Triumphs over Rare Hereditary Disorder at Zulekha Hospital, Dubai





Anaum with her family and Dr. Muhammad Yousaf Jan



Zulekha Hospital, a pioneer in healthcare, has successfully treated of Ms. Anaum Asim, an 18 year old girl who was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening hereditary disorder known as C1 esterase inhibitor deficiency type 3. Anaum had been experiencing a complex set of symptoms for five to six years, including episodic choking sensations, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, skin rashes, and swelling of the lips and tongue. Despite visiting various medical facilities in Dubai, Anaum’s condition remained undiagnosed and untreated. . Following a thorough evaluation under the expert care of Dr. Muhammad Yousaf Jan, Specialist Internal Medicine at Zulekha Hospital, Dubai, the condition was accurately identified as “C1 Esterase Inhibitor Deficiency type 3”, a hereditary disorder that can be life-threatening and often requires intubation and intensive care.

To confirm the diagnosis, Dr. Yousaf suggested specific investigations, including an assay for C1 esterase inhibitor and a comprehensive genetic test. These tests were crucial for ensuring an accurate diagnosis and developing an informed treatment plan.

The treatment plan initiated by Dr. Yousaf advised the intravenous administration of 1000 IU of human C1 esterase inhibitor. This therapy is repeated every fourth day and will continue until Anaum is transitioned to a maintenance regimen involving Lanadelumab injections. Lanadelumab is administered fortnightly for the first three months, followed by monthly injections for lifetime. This tailored regimen is essential for preventing life-threatening episodes and significantly enhances the patient’s quality of life.

This comprehensive and personalized treatment approach has proven effective in minimizing the risk of recurrence. With advanced treatment options such as Lanadelumab available at Zulekha Hospital, the recurrence rate for this condition has been reduced to as low as 3-5%, with no recurrence cases reported in patients undergoing this treatment.

Mr. Asim Jan, father of Ms. Anaum, expressed his gratitude towards Dr. Yousaf Jan and Zulekha Hospital. “After seeking consultation from almost every tertiary hospital in Pakistan with no relief, we moved to Dubai for her treatment. Following consultation with Dr. Yousaf, her disease has significantly decreased,” he stated.

Dr. Yousaf highlights the critical need for thorough evaluation of patient and family history in developing effective treatment plans. “Diseases are curable with thorough investigations and personalized care,” he remarked. “At Zulekha Hospital, we are committed to delivering the highest quality of care to our patients and go the extra mile in investigating and treating our patients.”

Zulekha Hospital, Dubai, is committed to providing world-class healthcare services and enhancing patient quality of life through exceptional clinical care and innovative treatment options.



