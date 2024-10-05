G20 Countries Express Support For Azerbaijan's Presidency At COP
Date
10/5/2024 5:09:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
G20 countries have expressed support for Azerbaijan's presidency
and initiatives at the UN Framework convention on Climate Change
(COP), Azernews reports, citing the post shared by
Azerbaijan's energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on his official "X"
account.
During the G20 energy transition ministers' meeting in Brazil,
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov highlighted the close cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Brazil for the next period of their
"Nationally Determined Contributions." He noted the significant
role of events held within the G20 framework, including the G20
Leaders' Summit, in enhancing ambitions and implementing the
outcomes of COP29.
According to the Ministry of Energy, priorities for COP29
leadership include agreeing on a new collective quantitative target
to address the increasing financial needs of developing countries
related to climate change, as well as strengthening climate actions
through effective carbon markets.
It was stated that initiatives like "Green Energy Zones and
Corridors," "Global Energy Storage and Networks," and the "Hydrogen
Declaration" will accelerate the energy transition globally.
Shahbazov emphasized that energy transition requires both
individual and collective efforts and that Azerbaijan is fully
committed to inclusivity, ready to work with all stakeholders to
ensure successful energy outcomes at COP29.
MENAFN05102024000195011045ID1108748929
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.