G20 Countries Express Support For Azerbaijan's Presidency At COP

(MENAFN- AzerNews) G20 countries have expressed support for Azerbaijan's presidency and initiatives at the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP), Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Parviz Shahbazov on his official "X" account.

During the G20 energy transition ministers' meeting in Brazil, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov highlighted the close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil for the next period of their "Nationally Determined Contributions." He noted the significant role of events held within the G20 framework, including the G20 Leaders' Summit, in enhancing ambitions and implementing the outcomes of COP29.

According to the Ministry of Energy, priorities for COP29 leadership include agreeing on a new collective quantitative target to address the increasing financial needs of developing countries related to climate change, as well as strengthening climate actions through effective carbon markets.

It was stated that initiatives like "Green Energy Zones and Corridors," "Global Energy Storage and Networks," and the "Hydrogen Declaration" will accelerate the energy transition globally. Shahbazov emphasized that energy transition requires both individual and collective efforts and that Azerbaijan is fully committed to inclusivity, ready to work with all stakeholders to ensure successful energy outcomes at COP29.