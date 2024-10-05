Dubai: Vehicle Overturns, Causes 31-Minute Delay On Major Road Towards Sharjah
Date
10/5/2024 4:49:52 AM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 12:35 PM
Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 12:42 PM
If your weekend plans involve heading to Sharjah, you should avoid taking the sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Dubai Police took to X on Saturday to inform motorists of an overturned vehicle on the busy road.
The incident took place near Muhaisnah Bridge, while heading towards Sharjah. The 6.9km stretch that normally takes 4 minutes to cross, is now taking motorists on the route up to 35 minutes.
Dubai Police in its advisory asked motorists to be careful and stay safe.
ALSO READ:
UAE: Traffic-related deaths see 15% drop in Sharjah in first half of 2024
Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Al Khail Road opposite Al Barsha Police Station
MENAFN05102024000049011007ID1108748891
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.