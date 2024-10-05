Dubai: Vehicle Overturns, Causes 31-Minute Delay On Major Road Towards Sharjah

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 12:35 PM

Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 12:42 PM

If your weekend plans involve heading to Sharjah, you should avoid taking the Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Dubai took to X on Saturday to inform motorists of an overturned vehicle on the busy road.

The incident took place near Muhaisnah Bridge, while heading towards Sharjah. The 6.9km stretch that normally takes 4 minutes to cross, is now taking motorists on the route up to 35 minutes.

Dubai Police in its advisory asked motorists to be careful and stay safe.

