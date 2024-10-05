Qatar Airways Holidays Offers Unique Travel Packages For FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Legends Match

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, in partnership with Qatar Tourism, announced unique packages for fans to witness a special Legends El Clásico match between FC and on November 28, 2024, at Khalifa International Stadium, in an action-packed week which also stages The FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024.

The packages are inclusive of return flights, accommodation and match tickets, seamlessly allowing global fans to travel to Doha and watch the legends from various eras of Spain's biggest sports rivalry - El Clásico. Packages are available for purchase at qatarairways/elclasico .

Qatar Airways Holidays and Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds, said: "The El Clásico has featured some of the greatest players in football history and we are excited to stage the Legends El Clásico match in collaboration with Qatar Tourism, here in Doha. The match is set to take place during an exciting week that features The FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024. We are focused on providing fans an unforgettable experience by giving them a one-stop-solution for their travel needs through these exclusive Qatar Airways Holidays Packages.”



The FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 is set to take place from November 29 –December 1, 2024, making this a great time to visit Qatar. The Official Airline Partner of Formula 1® combines the world of luxury and speed for motorsport fans through its Ultimate F1 Fan Travel Packages available at: qatarairways/f1 .

For travellers heading to and from Spain, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity via its network of over 170 destinations. Operating 40 weekly flights via its home and hub, the World's Best Airport - Hamad International Airport in Doha, the airline flies 21 weekly flights to Barcelona, 14 weekly flights to Madrid, and three weekly flights to Malaga.

The packages also offer exclusive benefits for Privilege Club, where enrolled members can now double their rewards by collecting Avios and Qpoints on flights, and earn Avios and Qpoints on the total value of the selected package. Members can also choose to save more by using Cash + Avios to book packages at unmatched exchange rates. Qatar Airways Holidays also offers airport transfers, Doha city tours, and other exciting experiences in Qatar that can be included in the package.

This same commitment to sports fans is replicated across its extensive sporting partnerships portfolio. The national carrier of the State of Qatar is the Official Airline of FIFA, The Asian Football Confederation, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), Internazionale Milano, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), CONCACAF, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, kitesurfing, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis.