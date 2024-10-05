New Digital Identity Service For Jordanian Expats Launched In North America

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- The of Foreign and Expatriates, in collaboration with the Jordan Post Company and the Ministry of Digital and Entrepreneurship, announced the launch of a digital identity activation service for Jordanian expatriates in the United States and Canada.This service, available through the "Sanad" app, was established in partnership with IrisGuard and VFS Global, aiming to enhance access to services for Jordanians living abroad.According to a press release issued Saturday by the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates, this new service allows Jordanian citizens residing abroad to activate their digital identities through VFS Global offices.The service, available from October 3, is expected to benefit approximately 200,000 Jordanians residing in the U.S. and Canada.The service was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by the Chairman of Jordan Post Company, Sami Dawood, Jordan's Ambassador to the United States, Dina Kawar, Jordan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Mahmoud Hammoud, and the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sufian Qudah.Amit Kumar Sharma, Regional President for the Americas at VFS Global, also attended the event, which took place in New York and Washington, D.C. Additionally, Jordan's Ambassador to Canada, Sabah Rafie, launched the service at VFS Global offices in Toronto.Dawood stated that Jordanian citizens abroad can now access their official documents and manage their transactions through the "Sanad" app, reflecting Jordan's commitment to digitization and facilitating the provision of government services to its diaspora.Ambassador Qudah highlighted the ministry's ongoing efforts to provide easy, secure, and reliable services to Jordanians living abroad, in line with the government's digital transformation strategy.He noted that additional consular services would be gradually introduced, starting with the expansion of the digital identity activation service to Saudi Arabia and the UAE later this month, with plans to roll out in other countries soon.Amit Kumar Sharma expressed pride in VFS Global's involvement in the project, emphasizing that their partnership with Jordan Post will provide a smooth and seamless experience for Jordanian citizens abroad, particularly by simplifying access to essential services without the need to travel long distances to embassies.The cooperation between Jordan Post and VFS Global extends beyond digital identity services, with both entities preparing to offer consular services for Jordanian communities in the U.S. and Canada. Jordanians in these locations can visit the nearest VFS Global application center at the following addresses:- Chicago: 142 E Ontario Street, 17th Floor, Chicago, Illinois 60611- Houston: 1001 Texas Avenue, Houston, Texas 77002- New York: 128 E 32nd Street, 3rd Floor, New York 10016- Washington, D.C.: 1025 NW, 2nd Floor, Washington, D.C. 20005- Toronto: Unit 801, 415 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5B2E7VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services provider, specializes in handling administrative tasks for visa applications, passport services, and consular services for governments globally, utilizing innovations such as AI to streamline processes.With over 3,400 application centers across 153 countries, the company has processed over 297 million visa applications since its establishment in 2001.