Clouddefense.AI CEO Anshu Shares With Forbes How Prioritizing Cloud Security Can Help Your Business Fly High

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Abhi Arora, CPO at CloudDefensePALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CloudDefense has once again raised the bar in cloud security with insights from its CEO, Anshu Bansal, recently featured in Forbes.In his latest feature with Forbes, Anshu underscores the critical importance of cloud security, especially as businesses increasingly rely on cloud infrastructures. The article, titled Why Cloud Security Must Be A Top Priority For Your Business, delves into the alarming rise in cloud-based cyberattacks and emphasizes why proactive security strategies are essential for safeguarding digital assets.In the article, Anshu brings to light startling statistics, revealing that 82% of all data breaches now involve cloud-stored information. Even more concerning is the rapid growth of these breaches, with a 75% increase in cloud intrusions between 2022 and 2023. With organizations of all sizes transitioning to the cloud, the risk landscape has expanded, exposing businesses to unprecedented threats. Anshu paints a clear picture of the dangers posed by misconfigurations and inadequate security protocols, stressing that securing cloud environments has become more urgent than ever.Anshu's insights resonate deeply with the challenges faced by companies today, where breaches not only lead to significant financial losses but also cause irreparable damage to reputation and customer trust. He explains that cloud security is no longer just an IT problem-it is a business imperative. Regulatory fines, legal battles, and loss of consumer confidence can quickly spiral out of control, leaving businesses vulnerable to long-term setbacks.The article further explores actionable steps businesses can take to secure their cloud environments. Anshu advocates for strategies like multi-cloud security, stronger access controls, and the integration of security into the software development process through DevSecOps. By addressing vulnerabilities early and embracing cloud-native security tools, companies can drastically reduce the risk of breaches. His message is clear: proactive, continuous security is key to building a resilient cloud infrastructure.As Anshu concludes in the Forbes article, the cost of a cloud breach in 2024 is expected to reach an average of $4.88 million, a 10% increase from last year. Yet, the impact goes beyond just monetary loss. The ripple effect of a breach can disrupt operations, erode customer trust, and damage a brand's reputation for years to come. Cloud security, therefore, must be treated as a top priority for businesses that wish to thrive in the digital age.Read the full Forbes article here .About CloudDefense:CloudDefense, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker's ViewTM technology – CloudDefense ensures airtight security at every level.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here.

Emily Thompson

CloudDefense

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.