Two People Killed, Six Injured In Russian Attacks On Kherson Region
Date
10/5/2024 2:09:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, as a result of Russian attacks on October 4, two people were killed and six others injured.
This was reported by Chief of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
According to him, the areas affected by enemy fire and airstrikes included Chervonyi Mayak, Poniativka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Novooleksandrivka, Beryslav, Antonivka, Novoberyslav, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Lvove, and the city of Kherson.
The Russian military targeted an agricultural enterprise; also, as a result of the shelling of residential neighborhoods in the region, 17 private houses were damaged.
In addition, the Russian invaders damaged a gas distribution station, warehouse premises, and private vehicles.
Read also: Russians launch nine airstrikes
on Zaporizhzhia region
Due to Russian aggression, two people died, and six sustained injuries, Prokudin noted .
As reported by Ukrinform, over 30,000 civilian objects have been damaged or completely destroyed in Kherson region.
MENAFN05102024000193011044ID1108748712
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.