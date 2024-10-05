Two People Killed, Six Injured In Russian Attacks On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, as a result of Russian on October 4, two people were killed and six others injured.

This was reported by Chief of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the areas affected by enemy fire and included Chervonyi Mayak, Poniativka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Novooleksandrivka, Beryslav, Antonivka, Novoberyslav, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Lvove, and the city of Kherson.

The Russian military targeted an agricultural enterprise; also, as a result of the shelling of residential neighborhoods in the region, 17 private houses were damaged.

In addition, the Russian invaders damaged a gas distribution station, warehouse premises, and private vehicles.

Due to Russian aggression, two people died, and six sustained injuries, Prokudin noted .

As reported by Ukrinform, over 30,000 civilian objects have been damaged or completely destroyed in Kherson region.